Hawksmoor eyes sale deal worth reported £100m

Restaurant group Hawksmoor is considering a sale which could be reportedly worth around £100 million.

The upmarket steakhouse chain has hired investment bank Stephens to assess interest from potential buyers.

The Financial Times, which first reported the process, said co-founders, chief executive Will Beckett and Huw Gott, plan to retain their shareholding and continue to lead the company.

UK private equity firm Graphite Capital has owned a 51% stake in Hawksmoor since 2013 after it supported a management buyout deal for the group.

Graphite has been contacted for response.

An information memorandum has been circulated to interested parties in the UK and US, according to reports.

Mr Beckett told the Financial Times: “We’ve got a great relationship with Graphite, and together we are getting to know the US investment community in more depth.

“As that continues, an opportunity may emerge that we wish to explore together.”

Hawksmoor currently runs 13 restaurants, including 10 sites in the UK.

Last week, it opened its first restaurant in Chicago.

It saw revenues climb by more than a fifth to £90 million in 2023 from £73.9 million in the previous year.

It comes amid a backdrop of major sales in the sector, with Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group having been sold to private equity giant Apollo for £701 million.