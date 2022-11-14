Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Health union leaders to meet minister amid prospect of NHS industrial action

It is understood the meeting is about workforce issues rather than specifically the pay disputes.

Alan Jones
Monday 14 November 2022 20:51
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Health union leaders are to meet a Government minister on Tuesday amid the growing prospect of industrial action in the NHS over pay and staff shortages.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay will hold talks with officials from several unions which are balloting their members for industrial action.

It is understood the meeting is about workforce issues rather than specifically the pay disputes.

Rachel Harrison, national officer of the GMB, said: “The Secretary of State has to make this more than a box-ticking exercise if he wants to avoid an unprecedented winter of NHS strikes.

“GMB members in the health service are at their lowest ebb after years of real terms pay cuts, a global pandemic and a crushing cost-of- living crisis.

Recommended

“The failure to pay staff properly means that the NHS cannot recruit and retain the staff it needs, putting the safety of patients at risk every day. Without urgent action, the very future of our health service is on the line.

“Mr Barclay desperately needs to listen to NHS workers’ concerns before it’s too late.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Ministers are engaging with unions and have been clear the door is open to discuss how we can work together to make the NHS a better place to work, tackle the Covid backlogs and deliver the care that patients deserve.

“We have we accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.

“This is on top of a 3% pay increase last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider government support with the cost of living.”

Nurses have already voted in favour of industrial action, while other NHS workers including ambulance crews, paramedics, midwives and hospital porters and cleaners are currently being balloted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in