Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye to stand down this year

The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye will remain in post until a successor is appointed.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 02 February 2023 09:32
Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye is to leave his role this year (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye is to leave his role this year.

The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye, who has been chief executive for nine years, will remain in post until a successor is appointed.

Mr Holland-Kaye played a key role in Heathrow securing parliamentary approval for its third runway scheme, and has been a prominent representative of the aviation industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board would like to put on record our gratitude

Lord Deighton, Heathrow chairman

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “John has been an extraordinary leader of Heathrow.

“During the past nine years he has worked tirelessly and collaboratively with shareholders, ministers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure the country can be proud of its front door.

“The board would like to put on record our gratitude to John for his dedication and commitment to Heathrow throughout his tenure as CEO.”

