Heathrow breaks record for annual passenger numbers
Heathrow airport said 2024 was its busiest year for passenger numbers.
Some 83.9 million passengers travelled through the west London airport’s terminals last year.
That is 4.7 million more than in 2023 and 3.0 million more than the previous annual record, set in 2019.
Heathrow said it forecasts it will serve 84.2 million passengers in 2025.
It added that it will be investing “over £1 billion again this year to make the airport fit for the future”.
Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “2024 was an exciting and a record-breaking year at Heathrow.
“I’m proud of all my colleagues and our partners who worked so hard to deliver great experiences for more passengers than ever before.
“In 2025, our journey towards better value for our customers will continue by investing in the kind of facilities our passengers and airlines are looking for.
“We aim to become more innovative to ensure that our airport delivers for the whole of the UK.”