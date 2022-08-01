Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices

The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 01 August 2022 11:34
Heineken reported a rise in beer volumes despite lifting prices (David Parry/PA)
Heineken reported a rise in beer volumes despite lifting prices (David Parry/PA)
(PA Archive)

Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.

The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.

The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.

Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.

We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade in Europe as consumers returned to the bars

Heineken chairman

Recommended

It told shareholders the rise in profits was driven by “volume recovery, pricing and revenue management” as the group tried to shake off significant cost inflation.

Heineken said it saw its price-mix, which includes both higher pricing and customers choosing more expensive products, rise by 15.3%.

Beer volumes increased by 7.6% organically against the same period last year, and were up 4.2% against pre-pandemic levels, as the brewer witnessed strong growth in the Americas region.

In the UK, the group reported strong growth for both Amstel and Birra Moretti as punters returned to pubs, bars and restaurants in force.

The group, which also makes Strongbow, reported that cider also returned to growth in the UK and Ireland.

Chairman Dolf Van Den Brink said: “We are encouraged by the results for the first half of the year.

“We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade in Europe as consumers returned to the bars, with demand resilient until now despite mounting inflationary pressures on consumers’ disposable income.

Recommended

“Our business performed well in the first half of 2022.

“We grew ahead of the industry in more than half of our markets and the Heineken brand again showed strong momentum, boosted by stepped up brand support.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in