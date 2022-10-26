Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Higher prices push down buys but push up revenue for Reckitt

The business said it had seen revenue soar after jacking up prices.

August Graham
Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:38

Customers are choosing to buy fewer products from Dettol and Durex maker Reckitt, but are still spending more, the business revealed on Wednesday.

The business said that it had jacked up prices by more than enough to see revenue soar in the last quarter.

But those price rises – around 12% on average – are leading customers to choose different products, or just reduce the amount they consume.

Like-for-like revenue still rose by 7.6% as the 4.6% drop in the amount that Reckitt sold did not offset the increased price for each item it sold.

“Reckitt delivered another quarter of broad-based growth amidst challenging market conditions, as we continue to innovate and improve on our in-market execution,” said chief executive Nicandro Durante.

Recommended

“We have an excellent portfolio of trusted, market-leading brands in high margin, high-growth categories and a strong culture of ownership and delivery.

“My priority is firmly focused on continuing to execute on our strategic path, to deliver sustainable mid-single digit growth, and mid-20s adjusted operating margins by the mid-2020s.”

The business upgraded its growth target to a 6% to 8% net revenue increase from 5% to 8% previously.

But shares fell around 4.5% as the business’s slowing sales showed the pressure on the economy.

“Slowing quarterly sales growth at consumer goods outfit Reckitt Benckiser, and an absolute decline in the volume of goods sold, highlighted how the big pressures on household budgets are having an impact,” said AJ Bell head of investment analysis Laith Khalaf.

“The company also offered little comfort for shoppers facing higher prices on the shelves as it pledged to continue passing on higher costs.

“From Reckitt’s perspective this at least demonstrates that its brands retain some pricing power.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in