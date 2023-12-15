Hinkley Point C building work reaches reactor lift milestone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Building work on the multi-billion-pound Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is reaching a big milestone, with the first reactor building being lifted into place.

The development will close the roof on the reactor building, allowing the first nuclear reactor to be installed in 2024.

Engineering teams started lifting the 245-tonne steel dome into place early on Friday.

Energy giant EDF, which is building the power station, said the achievement ends the year on a high as the 14-metre-tall dome sits on top of the 44-metre-high reactor building.

The lift was planned to take advantage of a weather window to allow the manoeuvre to be completed in low wind conditions.

The dome is the top part of the reactor building’s inner containment – a steel cylinder encased in concrete.

Simon Parsons, nuclear island area director, said: “Building the first nuclear power station in a generation is a challenging job and the success of this complex operation is due to the determination and commitment of our fantastic teams.

“Lifting the dome allows us to get on with the fitting of equipment, pipes and cables, including the first reactor which is on site and ready to be installed next year.”

Nuclear Minister Andrew Bowie said: “This is a major milestone in building Britain’s first nuclear reactor in a generation and a key part of the UK Government’s plans to revitalise nuclear.

“Generating enough zero-carbon power for six million homes, Hinkley Point C will reduce our reliance on imported energy and support our shift to net zero.”

Around 10,000 workers and 3,500 British companies are building Hinkley Point C, which will power six million homes from an expected date of summer 2027.

Construction costs are reported to be within a range of £25 billion to £26 billion.

EDF said the lift was completed at 8.25am.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is a huge milestone and a real triumph of British engineering and construction.

“Once complete, Hinkley Point C will be the UK’s greatest and greenest energy asset ever, producing more clean power and cutting more emissions than anything we have seen in this country before.

“It is incredible to see the work being carried out by the thousands of workers on site and I look forward to welcoming many more major milestones in the future.”