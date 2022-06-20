Holiday Inn owner partners with Unilever to axe hotel bathroom miniatures

IHG said it will replace miniatures with bulk products by 2030.

Danielle Desouza
Monday 20 June 2022 15:21
The owner of Holiday Inn has partnered with Unilever to remove miniature shampoos and body wash from its hotels by 2030 in a bid to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues.

Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) said it has partnered with consumer goods giant Unilever, which owns brands such as Dove and Radox, to replace miniatures with bigger bulk amenities for guests.

IHG first announced its intention to replace bathroom miniatures in 2019 as part of a long-term plan to improve its sustainability credentials.

The hospitality company, which has a portfolio of more than 4,000 hotels globally, said all its markets are covered by bulk bathroom amenity contracts, which aim to ensure its goal is met.

IHG has pioneered the move to minimal waste in the hospitality industry and we’re excited to spell the end of bathroom miniatures through our collaboration with Unilever

Yasmin Diamond, IHG

Yasmin Diamond, executive vice president of global corporate affairs at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “IHG has pioneered the move to minimal waste in the hospitality industry and we’re excited to spell the end of bathroom miniatures through our collaboration with Unilever.

“Transitioning to bulk amenities across our global estate was one of our first significant steps towards eliminating single-use items throughout the guest stay by 2030.

“We’ll continue to find innovative solutions for operating more sustainably to deliver our purpose of ‘True Hospitality for Good’.”

The switch is set to save at least 850 tonnes of plastic annually in IHG’s Americas region, which is the equivalent weight of 70 double-decker buses.

Unilever has plans for 2025 to reduce plastic waste (Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Archive)

The partnership coincides with Unilever’s 2025 plastic plan, which includes ensuring that 100% of its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Umesh Shah, chief executive officer of Unilever International, said the firm “is committed to making sustainable living commonplace”.

He said: “Unilever is committed to making sustainable living commonplace, and we have ambitious targets across every part of our business.

“We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to help extend sustainable living into the travel industry by providing bathrooms with bulk amenities.”

