Holly Willoughby’s business in court battle over tax bill
Roxy Media, the media production firm run by the TV presenter and husband Dan Baldwin, was hit with a winding up order earlier this month
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Holly Willoughby’s media company is facing a fresh court battle over an outstanding tax bill.
Roxy Media, the media production and management firm once run by the TV presenter and husband Dan Baldwin, was hit with a winding up order earlier this month, according to fresh filings.
The order means that Her Majesty’s Revenue and Custom (HMRC) could seek to shut down the business over unpaid taxes.
A hearing related to the issue was due to take place in London on Wednesday, but was adjourned.
It is understood that a new hearing is scheduled to take place on April 16.
HMRC has been contacted for comment.
The size of the tax issue is not known. However, Roxy Media’s most recent set of accounts showed that it owed £329,715 in corporation tax for the year to August 2023.
Ms Willougby and Mr Baldwin set up the company, which specialises in managing media clients, in 2020.
The Dancing On Ice presenter is represented by the firm after stepping aside from agency YMU.
A spokesperson for Holly Willoughby declined to comment.