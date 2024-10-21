Hollywood Bowl grows yearly sales as consumers splash more cash per game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hollywood Bowl has said it made record sales over the past year as consumers spent more time and money at its bowling alleys.

The ten-pin bowling operator, which has 72 centres in the UK and 13 in Canada, said it is expecting its full-year earnings to be higher than analysts’ forecasts.

It reported revenues of £230.4 million for the year to the end of September, 7.2% more than the previous year.

Revenues rose nearly 4% in the UK, to £200 million, but were flat on a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new openings over the latest year.

Sales surged 42% in Canada after four new centres opened during the year.

The entertainment firm said growing and refurbishing its bowling alleys has resulted in people spending more time at centres, and spending more money per game.

People can spend extra cash on food and drink during games, as well as on amusement machines.

Hollywood Bowl is set to open four more bowling centres in the UK over the coming year, and said it is on track to have 130 centres across the group by 2035.

Our team's dedication to providing consistently excellent customer experiences is reflected in increased dwell time, higher spend per game and positive customer feedback Hollywood Bowl chief executive Stephen Burns

Demand for low-cost leisure experiences remains strong, according to the business, which has previously said families are seeking affordable days out amid rising living costs.

It told shareholders it now expects earnings before tax and other costs to be ahead of analysts’ forecasts and exceed £65 million.

Chief executive Stephen Burns said: “We have continued to grow our estate in the UK and Canada and drive strong returns through the ongoing investment in our centres.

“Our team’s dedication to providing consistently excellent customer experiences is reflected in increased dwell time, higher spend per game and positive customer feedback.”