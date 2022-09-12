Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hotel Chocolat to shut US direct-to-consumer business

It comes after the group said it would close retail stores in the US as part of cost-saving efforts.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 12 September 2022 11:27
Hotel Chocolat has said it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US (PA)
Hotel Chocolat has said it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US (PA)
(PA Archive)

Hotel Chocolat has said it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US.

The London-listed retailer said it will end “US direct-to-consumer sales” via its website and stop its own warehousing and fulfilment operations in the country.It comes two months after the group said it was paring back its growth plans as customers grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

Hotel Chocolat said it would report a bottom-line loss for the year to June 26 after taking action amid the wider economic uncertainty.

Angus Thirlwell, boss of Hotel Chocolat (Hotel Chocolat/PA)

The group previously announced plans to shut its US retail stores and halt investment in its joint venture in Japan.

Recommended

The new pull-back in the US is latest move by the retailer to materially reduce its investment efforts.

On Monday, the company said ongoing investment will be “limited to essential working capital only for online and wholesale” amid the challenging economic backdrop.

Nevertheless, Hotel Chocolat said it continues to explore the “future development of wholesale opportunities in the US market”.

In July, co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell said the company is continuing to open stores in the UK and increasing its focus on drinkable chocolate.

But he confirmed that UK sales growth will be slower over the year ahead.

Shares in the company moved 0.4% higher to 137.6p in early trading.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in