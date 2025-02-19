Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has added a new handset to its iPhone 16 line-up, introducing the 16e as a new entry-level device.

The tech giant said the new phone has many of the same key features as the rest of the iPhone 16 range, but will be “more affordable”.

So how does the 16e compare to the rest of the iPhone line-up?

– Power and performance

Apple said the new 16e is powered by its own A18 processor – the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus – and has the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display as the 16.

Running Apple’s latest software – iOS 18 – alongside the A18 means the 16e can run Apple Intelligence, the suite of artificial intelligence tools that until now was only accessible to iPhone users with a 16 or a 15 Pro.

Apple claims the battery life on the 16e is the best it has ever offered on an iPhone of this size.

– Camera

Unlike the flagship iPhone 16 devices announced in September, the 16e does not come with a multi-camera system, and only has one rear camera lens.

Apple calls this two-in-one camera system with a 48-megapixel Fusion lens and an integrated 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

However, this short of the dual camera system available on the next cheapest iPhone, the 16, which as well as the two-in-one camera also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The 16 Pro models have an even more powerful triple camera system.

– Other hardware

As is now the norm for iPhone models, the 16e comes with a USB-C connector for charging and wired data transfer, the same as on most other electronic devices these days, including Apple Mac computers and the iPad.

However, the iPhone 16e does not support the “floating” Dynamic Island at the top of the screen which houses the front-facing camera and can also show small snippets of information, which is found across the rest of the 16 range.

Instead it has the older “notch” at the top of the screen, which still houses the front-facing camera but cannot display any animations or information.

But it does include the Action Button, also found in the iPhone 16 range, which can instantly open a favourite feature instantly, and can be used to launch Visual Intelligence, Apple’s image-based AI search tool for finding out more about subjects and objects spotted through the camera.

– Price

Starting at £599, it the 16e is £200 cheaper than the next cheapest device, the base model iPhone 16.

Prices rise to £899 for an iPhone 16 Plus, £999 for a 16 Pro and £1,199 for the flagship 16 Pro Max.