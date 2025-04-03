I don’t want to interfere in trade talks by meeting US officials, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has defended his decision not to arrange meetings with Trump officials during his trip to New York, saying he does not want to interfere in trade talks between the UK and US.

John Swinney told the PA news agency that he did not want to “get in the road of those negotiations”.

The UK Government is trying to get a trade deal with America in hopes that the 10% minimum tariffs placed on UK goods will be lifted. A global tariff of 25% on cars will also apply to Britain.

The First Minister will fly across the Atlantic on Friday for Tartan Week in New York where he will take part in cultural events and meet business leaders.

But his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that his Government had made no attempt to meet US officials while on the trip.

Speaking later in his Holyrood office, the SNP leader defended the decision.

“The responsibility for negotiating trade deals between the UK and the US rests with the UK Government and I’m not going to get in the road of those negotiations.

“It’s their responsibility. They’ve got to fix it. What I can do is I can use my time to attract investment directly into Scotland and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Mr Swinney said he had meetings set up with a range of sectors in America, including finance, energy, digital technology and food and drink businesses.

He said: “I will be using those discussions to make sure that I attract into Scotland direct investment.

“That’s the best thing I can do to try to support the growth and investment of the Scottish economy.”

Mr Swinney said the 10% figure, which is the baseline tariff figure and lower than most countries, should not be a “relief” for the UK as he warned about its impact on jobs.

He said that retaliatory action against the US has “got to be considered” but said negotiating a deal with Trump “has to be the objective”.

During First Minister’s Questions, Mr Swinney said he would “stand shoulder to shoulder with Scottish industry”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay warned over the charges.

He said: “The new Trump tariffs will put Scottish jobs at risk, they will stop businesses from growing and they will slow economic growth.”

Exports from Scotland to the US are worth about £4 billion a year, Mr Findlay noted, claiming President Trump’s tariffs will “cause significant harm to many of our industries including food and drink, textiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals”.

Mr Swinney stated: “The imposition of tariffs is not good news.

“It will be damaging for economic activity not just in Scotland, and the United Kingdom, but across the world.”

He added that the Scottish Government would now “work with the business community to strengthen the economic opportunities and prospects for Scotland”.

The First Minister also spoke to journalists at Holyrood and was asked how he would be feeling if he ran a whisky distillery.

He said he would be “really worried”, adding: “I know just how much commitment and sacrifice has been made by the Scotch whisky industry to get to position it’s now in.

“It will be feeling sore this morning because it’s obviously just had another big hurdle put in its way in one of its most significant markets.”

Mr Swinney said he would be engaging with the trade association during his trip to the US.

He continued: “Am I confident the UK Government can secure a deal from the United States? No, I’m not.”

Asked later if the First Minister’s lack of confidence came from a lack of trust in the UK Government’s ability to secure a deal, or the Trump administration’s desire not to yield on tariffs, his spokesman did not provide an answer.