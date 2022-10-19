Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP

Mr Walker, whose father founded the frozen food chain, has been named on the Conservatives’ approved list of parliamentary candidates.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:48
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)
(PA Wire)

Iceland boss Richard Walker has launched a bid to stand for Parliament as a Conservative MP at the next election.

It is understood Mr Walker, whose father founded the frozen food chain, has been named on the Conservatives’ approved list of parliamentary candidates.

The businessman’s efforts to become an MP, which were revealed by trade publication Retail Week, come after he was awarded an OBE for services to business and the environment earlier this year.

The managing director of Iceland, who is among the most vocal figures in the retail sector, is not guaranteed to be selected to stand for a seat by the party.

Mr Walker must apply to be shortlisted for a seat and face a stringent selection process.

Recommended

Earlier, this year the grocer was also appointed onto the Government’s business council, which was a body of industry leaders set up to help the Government assess its strategy for delivering growth in the economy.

He has previously criticised Government policies, including being among business leaders to call out plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for higher earners, describing it as an “odd priority” before former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reversed the plan.

The executive has also been a vocal campaigner for the industry on environmental issues, such as packaging and the use of palm oil in products.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in