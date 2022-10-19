Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Iceland boss Richard Walker has launched a bid to stand for Parliament as a Conservative MP at the next election.

It is understood Mr Walker, whose father founded the frozen food chain, has been named on the Conservatives’ approved list of parliamentary candidates.

The businessman’s efforts to become an MP, which were revealed by trade publication Retail Week, come after he was awarded an OBE for services to business and the environment earlier this year.

The managing director of Iceland, who is among the most vocal figures in the retail sector, is not guaranteed to be selected to stand for a seat by the party.

Mr Walker must apply to be shortlisted for a seat and face a stringent selection process.

Earlier, this year the grocer was also appointed onto the Government’s business council, which was a body of industry leaders set up to help the Government assess its strategy for delivering growth in the economy.

He has previously criticised Government policies, including being among business leaders to call out plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for higher earners, describing it as an “odd priority” before former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reversed the plan.

The executive has also been a vocal campaigner for the industry on environmental issues, such as packaging and the use of palm oil in products.