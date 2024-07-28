Improving weather generates abundance of strawberries for sale

Support truly

A spell of warmer weather after a rainy and cloudy start to the summer has led to an unexpected surge in the quantity of strawberries becoming ready for sale, a fruit buyer has said.

Some 200 tonnes of surprise strawberries from growers across the country will hit Tesco shelves following the increase in temperatures and more sunshine.

Kent fruit grower Mansfields said despite cloudy skies, the quality of strawberries growing was “very good”, with the conditions meaning the fruit had been given more time to develop.

Lee Port, the chief executive of the Chartham-based growers, said: “The cold and wet spell earlier in the year plus the recent mini-heatwave has resulted in pushing more of our predicted crop volume into late July and early August.

“This will result in an abundance of strawberries – roughly an extra 40 to 50 tonnes per week until the end of August.

“The good news is that they are big, juicy and luscious.”

Tesco is buying up some of the surplus crop as part of its work tackling food waste, a spokesman said.

The supermarket chain’s berry buyer Callum Baker said: “After all the recent rain and cloudy start to the summer last week’s mini-heatwave brought the strawberries on very quickly and meant that many growers suddenly had more than they expected.

“With decent weather and temperatures in the mid-20s forecast for the coming week, we’re glad to be able to provide them for our customers.”

The Met Office says the general forecast is expected to be dry with sunny spells and light winds from Sunday to Tuesday, turning warmer from the south, apart from some rain and cloud in the North West.