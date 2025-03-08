Increasing gender pay gap for head teachers – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The gender pay gap for head teachers has widened to the worst level in up to 13 years, new research suggests.

School leaders’ union NAHT said the average pay gap between male and female head teachers was more than £8,600 a year after increasing by almost 6% in 2023/24 compared to 2022/23.

For secondary heads, women earned almost £5,000 a year less on average than men, which the union said was the biggest gap for the last 13 years.

The gap for primary heads also increased, meaning women were paid £2,608 less on average than their male counterparts.

The pay gap widens with age and seniority, said the union, adding that for female head teachers aged 60 and over, the difference has reached an average of £14,352.

The NAHT pointed out that the majority of the education workforce is female, with 77% of teachers and 68% of head teachers being women.

General secretary Paul Whiteman said: “The gender pay gap matters. Over the course of a decades-long career a small disparity can amount to a large difference in overall earnings, with major implications not only for an individual’s salary, but also their pension rights and entitlements.

“We have seen a major erosion of school leaders’ pay over the last decade, but for women there has been a ‘double hit’ that must be tackled. The gender pay gap plagues every part of the education sector, but for some areas of leadership it has now grown so wide that it is a chasm.

“This is especially outrageous in a profession with a majority of women workers.

“There is an urgent need for the Government to act without delay to conduct a detailed pay equality analysis for gender, and all protected characteristics, to begin to try and make headway on tackling this issue.”