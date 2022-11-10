Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Increasing number of workers taking strike action over pay

Staff in the NHS, at universities and on buses are among the latest to be involved in industrial disputes.

Alan Jones
Thursday 10 November 2022 15:43
The number of workers on strike or voting to take industrial action is increasing (James Manning/PA)
The number of workers on strike or voting to take industrial action is increasing (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The number of workers on strike or voting to take industrial action is increasing, threatening a winter of disruption to services ranging from the NHS and transport to postal deliveries and universities.

Here are some of the disputes which have led to strikes or ballots for action:

RMT and Unite members on London Underground went on strike today – November 10 – in a dispute over pay and pensions.

– Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at Royal Mail will strike on November 30 and December 1 in an increasingly bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

– NHS: Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have voted in favour of industrial action over pay in the first national ballot in the union’s 106-year history.

Recommended

Unison is balloting hundreds of thousands of its NHS members for industrial action over pay, with the result due at the end of November.

– The GMB is balloting thousands of ambulance workers for strikes, with results also due later this month.

– Physiotherapists and midwives are also being asked if they want to take industrial action.

– More than 70,000 university staff at 150 universities are to strike on November 24, 25 and 30 after the University and College Union announced its members had overwhelmingly voted in favour of action.

– Members of the Fire Brigades Union are being urged to reject a 5% pay offer in a current ballot.

– Almost 1,000 bus drivers in London employed by Abellio are to stage 10 days of strike action in the coming weeks over pay, their union Unite has announced.

– The Public and Commercial Services union announced that 100,000 civil servants have voted for strike action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

– PCS leaders will meet next week to decide whether to announce strike dates.

– Train drivers in 12 companies will strike on November 26 in their long running dispute over pay, their union Aslef announced.

Recommended

– Train drivers at LNER will stop working non contractual overtime from November 27 in a dispute over terms and conditions.

– Teachers are being balloted on strikes over pay, with the result due in the new year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in