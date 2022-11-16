Inflation ‘enemy we need to face down’ says Sunak as tax rises loom

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak acknowledged the anxiety felt by households as he prepared to unveil tax rises and spending cuts to curb inflation and get the nation’s finances under control.

The Prime Minister said inflation was “the enemy we need to face down” after official figures showed it reached 11.1% in October, the highest rate for 41 years.

But he warned that would require “difficult decisions” as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares for Thursday’s autumn statement.

Mr Hunt is expected to announce tax rises for millions of workers already facing a squeeze in living standards as a result of soaring prices and the impact of rising interest rates on mortgages.

But Mr Sunak insisted that once the “strong foundation” of the Government’s approach had been established in Mr Hunt’s statement, there would be a “brighter future”.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, Mr Sunak acknowledged inflation was “the thing that’s causing most anxiety, opening up bills, seeing the emails come in with rising prices”.

He said: “It makes people poorer, that’s what inflation does.

“And it’s the enemy that we need to face down. I want to make sure that we do that and we do it as quickly as possible.

“I want to limit the increase in mortgage rates because that’s also causing anxiety for millions of homeowners across the UK.

“And given that we’re facing these global economic shocks, we are going to have to take some difficult decisions at home to protect ourselves against those, and to start getting a grip of inflation, reducing it and limiting the increase in mortgage rates.

“So that’s why we’re doing what we’re going to have to do tomorrow.”

Mr Hunt described inflation as an “insidious tax” which was “eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth”.

He said: “It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.

“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Inflation rising yet again will strike more fear in the heart of families across Britain dealing with soaring food prices, rising energy bills and a Tory mortgage premium on their home.

“British people feel the impact of rising inflation so much more than other countries because 12 years of Tory economic failure has left us exposed to any shocks.

“The potent mix of high inflation and low growth is trapping us in a vicious cycle of stagnation.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “Families are now struggling to get by because of this Government’s inaction and incompetence on spiralling prices.

“After inflicting so much chaos, the latest Conservative chancellor is now expecting the public to clean up their mess with grossly unfair tax rises.”