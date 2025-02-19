Inflation jumps to 10-month high, knocking chance of early interest rate cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK inflation jumped more sharply than expected at the start of the year, posing a dilemma for the Bank of England as it considers further interest rate cuts amid weak economic growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3% in January from 2.5% in December.

This marks the highest reading since March last year.

Plane fares, rising food costs and a sharp jump in private school fees all contributed to the rise in living costs.

The latest reading was higher than predicted by analysts, who had forecast a rate of around 2.8%.

As a result, City traders reduced their bets on interest rate cuts later this year, as the Bank of England seeks to bring inflation back down to its 2% target rate.

Economists have predicted that interest rates will come down further from their current 4.5% level, but that there could be a slowdown in cuts after three in the past six months.

Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics, said: “We doubt this will prevent the Bank of England from cutting interest rates further, but it will mean it continues to cut rates only slowly.”

Meanwhile, Treasury officials said the fresh figures showed that the path to the 2% inflation target will be “bumpy”.

Treasury minister James Murray said: “The Bank of England’s been clear that they expected inflation to be slightly higher in the first half of this year, while still being on target to go down towards its 2% target rate.

“So we know that the road is going to be bumpy toward getting to that target, the Bank of England has been clear about that.

“But we’re confident in our plan for change to make sure that we’re kick-starting economic growth by making the reforms the necessary to boost economic growth, right across the country.”

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation increased sharply this month to its highest annual rate since March last year.

“The rise was driven by air fares not falling as much as we usually see at this time of year, partly impacted by the timing of flights over Christmas and New Year. This was the weakest January dip since 2020.

“After falling this time last year, the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks increased, particularly meat, bread and cereals.”

The price of meat and bread both increased by 2.3% year-on-year, according to the figures.

Inflation was also pushed higher by higher private school fees, following the Labour Government’s move to apply 20% VAT to private school education and boarding fees.

The data showed that many schools passed on significant price increases to parents as a result, with private school fees up 12.7% year-on-year.

The education sector as a whole saw inflation at 7.5% as a result – the highest rate since September 2015.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday her “number one mission” was getting “more pounds in pockets” after the ONS confirmed the rise in inflation.

“That’s why we’re going further and faster to deliver economic growth,” she said.

“By taking on the blockers to get Britain building again, investing to rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure and ripping up unnecessary regulation, we will kick-start growth, secure well-paid jobs and get more pounds in pockets.”

Inflation is expected to steadily rise further over the coming months, with the Bank of England predicting inflation will peak at 3.7% in late summer.

Higher taxes for businesses and the increase in the minimum wage, which were announced in last October’s Budget, will come into force in April and are expected to contribute to higher inflation.

Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said: “This month’s figures add to the uncertainty around the UK inflationary outlook.

“In April, the private sector must determine its response to significantly higher employment costs, and this may well push up consumer prices.

“The latest figures also cast doubt on the pace of future interest rate cuts, which the Bank of England may choose to delay due to the persistence of inflationary pressures.”

The ONS’s preferred measure of inflation, Consumer Price Index including occupiers housing (CPIH), rose to 3.9% for the month, from 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation rose to 3.2% from 2.9%.