Jacob’s cream cracker factory set for hundreds of job cuts

The maker of Jacob’s crackers is planning to cut hundreds of jobs at its factory near Liverpool.

Snack manufacturer Pladis told workers on Tuesday it will reduce the size of its site in Aintree, with job losses due to take place in December next year.

The GMB union said that up to 361 workers are facing redundancy through the proposals.

It is understood that the exact number of redundancies will be confirmed following the consultation process over jobs.

The site, which is the original Jacob’s factory in England, employs around 760 workers.

A Pladis spokeswoman said: “Jacob’s is one of the most iconic brands in the UK and has been around for over 100 years.

“To ensure it can remain for another 100 years, it is essential we address the current constraints we have at Aintree.

“We have therefore proposed some changes at the site which include a significant investment in the infrastructure but reducing the overall site footprint.

“This proposal will now be subject to consultation with our employees as it could result in a reduction in roles at Aintree from December 2024.

“We will do everything we can to support our colleagues through this uncertain time.”

Lisa Ryan, regional organiser for GMB, said: “This decision will leave many workers feeling frustrated and worried.

“Jacob’s have sunk to new lows. We will fight tooth and nail for the best outcome for Jacob’s workers.”

It comes around a year after workers belonging to the GMB union at the site took part in 11 weeks of strikes before securing an increased pay deal from workers.