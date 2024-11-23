Jaguar boss disappointed by ‘vile hatred and intolerance’ over new advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The managing director of Jaguar has said he was disappointed by the “vile hatred and intolerance” in responses to a clip of the car company’s new advert.

The luxury car brand posted a 30-second video on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday which featured models posing in bright clothes but no vehicles.

The clip prompted a backlash online among some 120,000 comments, with the social media site’s chief executive Elon Musk responding: “Do you sell cars?”

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar managing director, told the Financial Times: “If we play in the same way that everybody else does we’ll just get drowned out.

“So we shouldn’t turn up like an auto brand. We need to re-establish our brand and at a completely different price point so we need to act differently.”

Mr Glover added: “We don’t want to necessarily leave all of our customers behind. But we do need to attract a new customer base.”

He denied that the video was meant to be “woke”, and said he was disappointed by the “vile hatred and intolerance” in comments about individuals in the clip.

In response to Mr Musk’s comment on X, Jaguar said: “Yes. We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December?”

Replying to another user who questioned where the cars were, the company said: “The story is unfolding. Stay tuned.”