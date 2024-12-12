John Lewis finds cover star for festive ad soundtrack after nationwide competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Lewis and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft have chosen the “cover star” of the retailer’s Christmas ad theme song following a nationwide competition.

Mel Raeburn said it was “an honour” to be selected to record a version of Ashcroft’s Sonnet, the soundtrack to the department store’s highly anticipated festive campaign.

Raeburn, from Crewe, said: “I’m beyond thrilled to have been chosen by Richard Ashcroft and John Lewis as the cover star.

“Everyone waits for the John Lewis Christmas advert every year and it’s an honour to be a small part of that magic and have my cover track released as a single – it’s a dream come true.”

Ashcroft said: “It’s been an honour to hear so many great interpretations of my song. The standard was so high it made choosing a winner really difficult.

“As I could only pick one, it was Mel with her subtle arrangement and fine harmonies.

“Congratulations, Mel, I look forward to hearing the recorded version. Merry Christmas, and love and peace to everyone who took part.”

Ashcroft provides the soundtrack to this year’s ad – about a woman frantically buying a last-minute gift for her sister – with his song Sonnet from his Acoustic Hymns album, a departure from previous John Lewis ads that have often featured covers.

But this year the retailer held a competition on TikTok to find an aspiring artist to cover the song, with the help of Ashcroft and record label BMG.

Raeburn has recorded a version of the song at Angel Studios with producer Tim Bran, who is known for his work with London Grammar, Aurora and Birdy among others.

The cover will receive a digital release on December 19 through record label BMG and will feature in a special Christmas Day airing of the ad on TV.

Proceeds from the track will be donated to the Building Happier Futures charity.

The prize also includes a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree and tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show next year.

John Lewis said it received more than 1,000 entries for the prize from artists ranging from NHS colleagues, a Ukulele band, and the dogs and cats of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

John Lewis brand director Rosie Hanley said: “This year, we took the chance to feature an original song in the Christmas advert to run the cover star music competition and give the nation the opportunity to be part of something really special.

“This year’s Christmas campaign centred around connection, digging a little deeper into your heart and exploring deep connections – finding our cover star has been a fantastic way to extend that message.

“Mel Raeburn truly embodies the spirit of our campaign, and we’re so excited to share their incredible talent on our ad airing on Christmas Day.”