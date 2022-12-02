John Lewis reveals £500m deal to build 1,000 new rental homes
The retail giant has teamed up with investor Abrdn as it tries to branch out.
The John Lewis Partnership’s nine-year ambition to diversify away from the difficult retail sector has come a step closer to fruition after the business signed a deal that will help it build 1,000 new homes.
The £500 million deal with investment giant Abrdn set JLP – which also owns Waitrose – on course for its plan to become a major landlord with a portfolio of 10,000 homes.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom flats will be fitted out with John Lewis furniture and rented out to tenants.
The business said last year that it wants to make around 40% of its profit from outside retail by the end of this decade.
Nina Bhatia, executive director for strategy and commercial development, said: “Our partnership with Abrdn is a major milestone in our ambition to create much-needed quality residential housing in our communities.
“Our residents can expect homes furnished by John Lewis with first-rate service and facilities.
“The move underlines our commitment to build on the strength of our brands to diversify beyond retail into areas where trust really matters.”
The first 1,000 homes on which JLP has partnered with Abrdn will be built on the sites of two Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing, both in Greater London, and replace a vacant John Lewis warehouse in Mill Lane, Reading, Berkshire.
JLP said around half of the 10,000 homes it plans to build will use sites that it already owns and needs to find new uses for.
Neil Slater, head of real assets at Abrdn, said: “The critical lack of quality rental accommodation in the UK needs to be addressed, so we are delighted to partner with the John Lewis Partnership to provide the required institutional investment.
“The ambitions and responsible ethos of our brands both strongly align, and our partnership should offer investors long-term returns and give residents confidence in a top-quality living experience.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.