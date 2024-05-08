John Wood Group rebuffs takeover offer from Dubai-based rival Sidara

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Engineering firm John Wood Group said it has turned down a £1.42 billion buyout offer by Dubai-based rival Sidara on Wednesday.

The FTSE 250 firm, which provides oilfield and engineering services, said in a stock market update that it had rejected the offer because it “undervalued Wood and its future prospects”.

The offer of 205p per share represented a 35.5% premium on Wood’s closing price when it was made on April 30.

Earlier in the morning, a report that Sidara was weighing a bid, first reported by Bloomberg, sent John Wood Group shares soaring by as much as 26%.

Shares in the Scottish company were trading 15% up in the afternoon after the response.

Sidara has until 5pm on June 5 to submit an offer, John Wood Group said.

“The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects. Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously,” the company said.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

John Wood Group was also the subject of a buyout approach by private equity firm Apollo last year, worth £1.68 billion, or 240p per share, which it also rejected.

Wood provides consultation, management and engineering services for the oil and mining sector, with operations in more than 60 countries.

However, it has focused more heavily on its sustainable business of late, which helps companies with decarbonisation and the energy transition.

It comes after hedge fund and activist shareholder Sparta Capital Management urged the engineering giant to consider selling itself in a letter last month.

Wood Group’s future “could be best supported by different owners, and we urge you to undertake a strategic review and explore the best way to maximise shareholder value, including a sale of the company”, the letter said.