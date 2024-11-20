Journalists to strike over planned sale of Observer newspaper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Journalists at the Guardian and Observer will stage two 48-hour strikes over the planned sale of the Sunday newspaper.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said its members will walk out on December 4-5 and again on December 12-13 following a “resounding” ballot result in favour of industrial action over the planned sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media.

The NUJ said it had repeatedly urged the Guardian Media Group (GMG) to halt talks with Tortoise Media and to engage with the union on the future of the title.

GMG has acted in poor faith, revealing hours into yesterday's negotiations that recommendation of the sale had already been agreed despite previous assurances to the contrary Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “Journalists have delivered a clear message to the Guardian Media Group and Scott Trust over their resolve in this dispute.

“Industrial action is always a last resort, but deeply disappointed members have been left with no choice than to take action in their defence of the Observer’s heritage and public interest journalism.

“GMG has acted in poor faith, revealing hours into yesterday’s negotiations that recommendation of the sale had already been agreed despite previous assurances to the contrary.

“Members at the Guardian and Observer have the full support of the NUJ as they exercise their right to strike in a move that demonstrates the unity and strength of feeling among journalists.

“Industrial action can be avoided by the company pausing the sale to Tortoise Media and listening to the concerns of journalists and readers.”

A Guardian spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of feeling about the proposed sale of the Observer and appreciate that NUJ members wish to make their views heard.

“While we respect the right to strike, we do not believe a strike is the best course of action in this case and our talks with the NUJ continue.

“Our priority is to serve our readers and support our staff, so that the Guardian and the Observer can continue to promote liberal journalism and thrive in a challenging media environment.”