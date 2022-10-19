Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Just Eat returns to profit earlier than expected despite fall in orders

The takeaway delivery giant said it achieved underlying earnings in its third quarter, which is ‘materially’ ahead of previous guidance.

Holly Williams
Wednesday 19 October 2022 10:00
Just Eat Takeaway.com has cheered returning to underlying profit earlier than expected (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com has cheered returning to underlying profit earlier than expected (Just Eat/PA)
(PA Media)

Just Eat Takeaway.com has cheered returning to underlying profit earlier than expected as moves to slash costs offset a drop in order numbers.

The takeaway delivery giant said it achieved underlying earnings in its third quarter, which is “materially” ahead of previous guidance given at the start of its financial year.

This came in spite of an 11% drop in the number of takeaway orders to 235 million in the quarter as it came up against tough comparatives from a year earlier, when Covid restrictions boosted trade.

The group said its “focus on profitability delivered material improvements” to revenues from each order, delivery costs and company overheads.

After two years of significant investment following the merger and the pandemic, I am pleased that Just Eat Takeaway.com has returned to profitability earlier than anticipated

Jitse Groen, chief executive

Recommended

The group saw gross transaction value (GTV) of orders lift 2% as customers spent more for each order, as well as a boost from foreign exchange movements.

With the currency boost stripped out, GTV fell 5%.

Jitse Groen, chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “After two years of significant investment following the merger and the pandemic, I am pleased that Just Eat Takeaway.com has returned to profitability earlier than anticipated.

“Driven by a wide range of initiatives, we continue to improve our operational efficiency whilst simultaneously enhancing the user experience and consumer proposition.

But he flagged trading challenges ahead as he cautioned the “consumer backdrop will likely be challenging due to the macro-economic environment”.

In the UK and Ireland, orders fell by 15% and GTV dropped 5%.

But the group said “while the market backdrop in the UK was less favourable against a strong comparative period, the UK and Ireland segment achieved further material improvements in profitability”.

Just Eat said in September that it expected the company to make adjusted earnings profit in the second half of the year, better than previous expectations.

But it also said it expects GTV to grow in the low single digits, having previously expected mid-single-digit growth.

It has been a rough time for the takeaway giant in recent months.

Recommended

Facing activist pressure, it has been forced to consider a sale of Grubhub, a US delivery company that it bought just a year ago.

Last month Just Eat Takeaway.com said it had written down the value of Grubhub by three billion euros (£2.6 billion). It bought the firm for 7.3 billion dollars (£6.4 billion).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in