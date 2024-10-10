King to join PM at reception for UK’s international investment summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The King will join Sir Keir Starmer in meeting business leaders from across the world at a reception linked to the Labour Government’s first major investment summit.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ attendance at the event, which will take place on Monday evening at St Paul’s Cathedral following the summit.

Alongside the Prime Minister, he will meet guests from sectors including technology, energy and the performing arts.

The reception will be held after around 300 industry leaders gather in London for the Government’s flagship investment summit, at which Sir Keir will pitch the UK as “open for business” as part of his bid to drive growth into the country.

Confirmed speakers include Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer at Alphabet and Google, Alex Kendall, chief executive of AI firm Wayve, and Bruce Flatt, head of Brookfield Asset Management.

It is not the first time Charles has attended such an event, having hosted former premier Rishi Sunak at a similar reception at Buckingham Palace last year to conclude 2023’s UK Global Investment Summit.