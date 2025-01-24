Knitwear and pyjamas help drive White Stuff sales higher over Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White Stuff has revealed a surge in sales over the key festive period, amid soaring demand for knitwear and pyjamas.

It comes months after the group was snapped up by The Foschini Group (TFG) in a roughly £50 million deal.

Boss Jo Jenkins said recent trading was “strong” and showed it is making progress with its growth strategy.

The retailer, which runs 114 shops and 46 concessions in the UK, revealed that total sales increased 21.8% year-on-year over the 10 weeks to January 4.

White Stuff, which was founded in 1985, said this was largely driven by accelerating online sales, which grew 32.5% for the period, while store sales were up 8.5%.

Full price sales were up 26.8% over the period, driven by reduced promotions.

It reported strong sales of knitwear, which rose 19% year-on-year, with a 50% jump in sales of Fair Isle knits.

Meanwhile, nightwear sales were up 60% and jersey tops also saw strong sales growth.

Ms Jenkins, chief executive of the business, said: “Our strong results over the Christmas period reinforce the success of our brand transformation and growth strategy.

“We continue to focus on unique designs in sustainable fabrics available to more customers through more channels, and we attracted a record number of new customers to White Stuff over the festive season.

“Thank you to all our colleagues for a huge team effort through a very busy trading period and I am excited as to what the future holds in 2025 and beyond as we continue our growth journey with TFG London.”

White Stuff said its integration into TFG “is progressing well” after being acquired in October last year.

The new owner, which also runs Whistles and Hobbs said it plans to expand White Stuff’s portfolio of shops and concessions further after striking the deal.