Labour MP says PM ‘underwhelming’ on Grangemouth and Sarwar ‘very quiet’

The MP representing Grangemouth says answers from his Labour colleagues – including the Prime Minister and Chancellor – on saving oil refinery jobs were “underwhelming” and “not good enough”.

Brian Leishman said hundreds of looming redundancies at the industrial site were the “definition of an unjust transition”.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had been “very quiet” on the issue despite promising that Labour would spend hundreds of millions to save jobs.

I think it's fair to say the answers have been incredibly underwhelming and not good enough really. Because we're not just talking about my constituency, my local community, we're talking about all of Scotland Brian Leishman MP

He laid the blame at the oil refinery’s owners Petroineos and the Scottish Government, but said his primary frustration was with the UK Government.

Earlier this month, redundancy letters were sent out to staff, with some 65 of around 500 jobs expected to be retained.

It was announced last year that the central Scotland facility would close and transition to become an import terminal, as Petroineos reported massive losses at the refinery.

A £1.5 million report into the feasibility of Grangemouth becoming a low-carbon energy hub is due to be published by the end of the month.

Mr Leishman said: “If Project Willow’s recommendations and findings aren’t ready for years to come – and in quarter two 2025 the refinery closes – that’s the definition of an unjust transition.

“And neither government can really lay clam to having a credible industrial strategy if there’s an unjust transition.”

Mr Leishman, who was first elected last year, said he had asked questions of the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

He said: “I think it’s fair to say the answers have been incredibly underwhelming and not good enough really.

My community does not deserve to be abandoned on this issue Brian Leishman MP

“Because we’re not just talking about my constituency, my local community, we’re talking about all of Scotland.”

When it was put to Mr Leishman that nationalising Grangemouth could lead to the government taking on a loss-making business, he said the site provided a wider economic benefit to Scotland.

Mr Sarwar has been “very quiet on the issue”, the MP said, adding: “My community does not deserve to be abandoned on this issue.”

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, who represents Falkirk East, also told the Sunday Show she wanted to see the Scottish Government doing “a lot more” to help Grangemouth, saying they should call a meeting with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and bring about a pause in the closure.

The Scottish Government’s acting energy secretary Gillian Martin said: “We stand ready to support everyone impacted by Petroineos’s plans to close the refinery and have announced dedicated skills support for those facing redundancy.

“Development work is already under way, with Forth Valley College currently assessing the individual needs of Petroineos employees to develop tailored retraining programmes, supporting workers who may become redundant, in their transition through the labour market. All impacted workers have been contacted regarding this offer.

“But if there is more that the workforce or Unite identify would support the workers, then we want to hear about it.

“We want to assure everyone working at the refinery that they are valued employees with skills that are key to Scotland’s net-zero future.

“We want them to stay in Scotland and continue to make their lives here.”

In just four months, the UK Labour Government put together an unprecedented £100 million package to support the (Grangemouth) community and invest in the local workforce, including investment in skills, local energy projects, and wider growth initiatives Scottish Labour spokeswoman

Responding to Mr Leishman’s comments about Mr Sarwar, a Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: “The decision by Petroineos to decommission this site is a deeply disappointing one.

“Since the election, Labour has been working to support the Grangemouth workforce and attract investment and jobs into the area.

“In just four months, the UK Labour Government put together an unprecedented £100 million package to support the community and invest in the local workforce, including investment in skills, local energy projects, and wider growth initiatives.

“As well as continuing work on industrial futures for the site, the Government is also providing tailored support to ensure workers can secure good, alternative jobs.”