Labour urges no delay to renters’ protections

Labour has urged ministers to move ahead with plans to ban so-called no-fault evictions as part of a series of measures designed to protect renters.

The Opposition accused the Government of failing renters, warning that millions were being affected across England.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party pinned the blamed on Rishi Sunak’s unwillingness to take on Tory MPs opposed to rental reform.

Labour warned that that internal Conservative divisions meant that there were “significant doubts” about Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s Renters’ (Reform) Bill.

The proposed legislation remains in the second stage of the Commons.

It includes plans to abolish no-fault evictions and create a new ombudsman to oversee dispute resolutions amid Government promises to crack down on shoddy landlords.

Currently private landlords can use a Section 21 notice to evict tenants without having to establish fault or give reasons.

But shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said that renters were currently “in limbo” while “ministers and Tory MPs argue amongst themselves”.

“Labour will never treat renters as second-class citizens. We will make renting fairer, more secure and more affordable with our Renters’ Charter.

“We will scrap no-fault evictions, introduce a four-month notice period for landlords, a national register of landlords, and a suite of new rights for tenants – including the right to make alterations to your home, the right to request speedy repairs, and the right to have pets.”

Ms Nandy used a speech in Manchester on Wednesday to set out Labour’s opposition to “untargeted mortgage relief” for struggling householders after the Bank of England once again hiked interest rates.

The Labour frontbencher also signalled that the party would not heed calls for rent controls, instead arguing that “rent controls that cut rents for some, will almost certainly leave others homeless”.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokeswoman said: “The Renters (Reform) Bill, which has begun its progress through Parliament, delivers the 2019 manifesto commitment of ‘a better deal for renters’.

“Reforms will strengthen protections for both renters and landlords – abolishing so-called ‘no fault’ section 21 evictions, while strengthening landlords’ rights of possession.

“Tenants will benefit from greater security and quality of housing, and landlords will find it easier to get rid of anti-social tenants or those wilfully not paying rent.

“We remain committed to creating a private rented sector that works for responsible landlords and tenants and holding those abusing the current system to account.”