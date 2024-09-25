Latest GDP growth shows Scotland’s economy ‘recovering steadily’, says Forbes

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Scotland’s economy is “recovering steadily”, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said as figures showed GDP rose 0.3% in July.

The latest monthly data shows the economy grew in July after experiencing no growth in June.

The Scottish Government figures show that overall in the three months to July, GDP was estimated to be up 0.3% on the previous three months.

However this was down from the 0.6% growth recorded over the period April to June.

Ms Forbes, who is also the Economy Secretary, said: “These figures show that Scotland’s economy is recovering steadily, having grown over the last two quarters.”

She said it was “particularly encouraging” that manufacturing and information and communications services had increased their output in July, as she vowed the Government is “stepping up action to drive economic growth”.

She added: “Our Programme for Government and Green Industrial Strategy set out measures to support start-ups, reduce barriers to investment and work in partnership with businesses.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said although July’s GDP growth is encouraging, tough short-term decisions could still be needed to help the country in the long-term.

“Economic growth is one of the key missions of the UK Government and Scotland is at the heart of that, as the Prime Minister underlined when he confirmed that GB Energy will be headquartered in Aberdeen,” he said.

“Backed by £8.3 billion of UK Government investment, it will bring jobs and opportunity for all parts of the UK.”

Stressing the “dire fiscal situation” Labour inherited from the previous Conservative UK government, Mr Murray said this “requires tough decisions that are hard in the short-term, but the right thing for the country in the long-term”.

He added: “Right now, we are making work pay, ensuring the national minimum wage is a true living wage, and we’re ending exploitative zero-hours contracts so workers have increased job security.

“At next month’s International Investment Summit, we will forge stronger links with our global business partners, all to achieve the growth that’s vital for economic stability.”