Lindt opens doors on central London chocolate ‘paradise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindt & Sprungli on Friday opened its flagship central London store, featuring in-house chocolatiers, a recreation of the capital’s skyline made entirely of Lindor truffles and a surprise visit from former tennis player Roger Federer.

The shop, which the company has billed as a “paradise” for chocolate lovers, features the biggest pick and mix of Lindt truffles in the UK as well as ceilings covered with copper mesh cocoa pods.

Fronting the Piccadilly Circus store was a window display of the London skyline, made wholly out of Lindt truffles.

Meanwhile, inside were three classically trained “master chocolatiers” making fresh chocolate in-store.

It also includes a chocolate barista, serving fresh specialty coffee, hot chocolates, milkshakes and ice cream made live at an in-store chocolate bar.

Swiss sportsman Mr Federer was on the scene to cut the ribbon to officially open what he described as the “beautiful” store.

The luxury Swiss chocolate-maker, which is marking its 180th anniversary this year, said the first 200 customers to visit the store and spend £10 or more on an item would receive a chocolate-filled gift bag.

The company already has more than a dozen shops and concessions across the UK, including sites in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

At about 6,000 sq ft – a little over the floorspace of two tennis courts – the upcoming store is the biggest in the UK.

Customers will also be able to put together personalised boxes of Lindor truffles with custom gift tags and ribbons, put together with the help of staff.

Joel Burrows, Lindt’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said opening the store is a “major milestone” for the company.

“To have Roger Federer here for the opening is a truly special moment – he truly embodies the Swiss premium quality that is at the heart of Lindt – and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Lindt in the heart of London.”