Lloyds overhauls IT division with 6,000 staff affected

Lloyds has pushed the button on an overhaul of its IT division, affecting about 6,000 staff, as the group races to modernise its digital banking services.

Thousands of technology and engineering roles were placed under review a few weeks ago.

Employees were told by the bank on Tuesday morning whether they are keeping their roles, being placed in new positions, or are at risk of redundancy.

It is understood that most people have been offered a new role – although the changes mean some employees will be asked to move to a new office, or into a position which they do not have the right skills for.

Lloyds said it wants to make sure it has the right engineering and technology skills in the company to drive forward its strategic transformation.

This will see it pivot to becoming a more digital-focused bank which it says means it can better cater to the needs of customers – efforts that coincide with a raft of high street branch closures.

While some roles are being shed, on a net basis, 1,200 new roles are being created.

These are across teams including software and platform engineering, technology, architecture, and data.

It also says it has more than 1,000 live vacancies in the UK, with the bank actively hiring people who have the skills it needs to digitise.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “As we remain focused on achieving engineering excellence and building highly skilled tech teams as we move faster forward to deliver great outcomes for our customers, we are creating 1,200 net new roles.

“Making changes means not only creating new roles and upskilling colleagues but also saying goodbye to talented people who have been part of the group’s success in the past.

“Where that is the case, we will do everything we can to support them with the changes recently announced.

“We know change can be uncomfortable, but we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we propel forward to achieve our growth ambitions and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”