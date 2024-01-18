Jump to content

LNER train drivers to strike for five days in pay dispute

The action is in addition to a series of strikes already announced by Aslef against train operators.

Alan Jones
Thursday 18 January 2024 14:28
Aslef train drivers on LNER will strike (Danny Lawson (PA)
Train drivers on LNER are to stage a five-day strike next month in their long running pay dispute.

The action, from February 5, is in addition to a series of walkouts against train operators across England previously announced by Aslef.

The LNER (London North Eastern Railway) drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from February 7 to 10.

We have not heard from the transport secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said: “We have given LNER management, and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings, every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.

“We have not heard from the transport secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023.

“It’s time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track.”

Aslef members across England will ban overtime for nine days from February 29 and strike against individual train operators on different days between January 30 and February 5.

The dispute started in the summer of 2022 and shows little sign of being resolved.

