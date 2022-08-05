Jump to content
London bus drivers set to strike on same days as Underground and rail workers

Members of Unite employed by London United will walk out on August 19 and 20.

Alan Jones
Friday 05 August 2022 17:03
Buses on London Bridge in London (Ian West/PA)
More than 1,600 London bus drivers are set to take strike action later this month in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by London United will walk out on August 19 and 20, the same days as strikes on London Underground and the railways.

The union said strike action was a result of the company offering a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year, which it described as a real terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured

Sharon Graham, Unite

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

