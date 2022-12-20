Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London bus drivers to stage fresh wave of strikes

Drivers for Abellio in south and west London will strike for 11 days in late December and throughout January 2023.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 20 December 2022 17:00
An Abellio bus in London (Alamy)
An Abellio bus in London (Alamy)

Bus drivers in London are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will strike for 11 days in late December and throughout January.

The bus drivers have already taken 10 days of strike action.

The dispute initially involved 950 drivers, but Unite said its membership has since doubled.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is content to hoard mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers.

Recommended

“It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious. Unite always fights to defend and improve members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio’s south and west London workforce have their union’s unflinching support.”

The fresh strikes will take place on 24, 27 and 31 December and 4, 5, 10, 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26 January.

Unite said more strikes will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in