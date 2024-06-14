London Stock Exchange boss Julia Hoggett among business leaders honoured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The boss of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, is among a raft of business leaders named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Hoggett, who has led London Stock Exchange Group for the past three years, receives a damehood for services to business and finance across the UK.

Ms Hoggett, the daughter of celebrated judge Baroness Hale, took over at the financial markets firm from industry regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, and previously worked at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

It will provide a welcome boost for the stock market chief executive, who has come under pressure over the past year amid a challenging period for London’s equity markets.

The London Stock Exchange has witnessed a number of major firms, such as Paddy Power owner Flutter, drop listings in the City over the past year and has faced criticism over the reported plans by fast fashion giant Shein to float in the capital.

In the King’s Birthday Honours there is a knighthood for Jim Harra, the head of HM Revenue and Customs.

Mr Harra, who has been chief executive and first permanent secretary of the Government’s tax agency, is honoured for his commitment to public service.

Elsewhere, HSBC chairman Mark Tucker receives a knighthood for his services to the economy.

He has been in the position since 2017 and previous led major insurance firms AIA and Prudential.

Mr Tucker, who has also been board chairman at advocacy group TheCityUK, is currently leading HSBC succession plans, after the surprise retirement announcement from the bank’s chief executive, Noel Quinn.

Elsewhere, Taylor Wimpey chief executive Jennie Daly has been made a Commander of the Order of British Empire (CBE).

She has been recognised by the King for her service to business and the housing sector.

Ms Daly is one of the UK’s most prominent female chief executives, having led the FTSE 100 housebuilder since April 2022, having previously been the firm’s group operations director.

She has helped the company to grow its share value by a third over the past year, despite higher interest rates putting pressure on the sector.

Alan Jope, the former boss of consumer good giant Unilever, is made a CBE.

Mr Jope’s award is for his services for business and comes after retiring from the Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s maker last year.

The Scotsman, who is a non-executive director at Accenture, came under significant investor pressure during his time in the role, facing particular criticism over his leadership of a failed £50 billion takeover move for GSK’s consumer healthcare business.