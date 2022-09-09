London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns
Trading will continue at the usual times during the period of national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.
The London Stock Exchange said it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the Queen’s death.
It comes as the nation starts a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch on Thursday afternoon.
The Exchange confirmed trading will also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.
Trading will continue at the usual times during the national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.
The Exchange did say, however, it will close if a public or bank holiday is announced for England and Wales.
On Thursday, the London Stock Exchange Group said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our sympathies and condolences are with the royal family.”
Currency trading began strongly on Friday morning, with the pound rising by 0.9% to 1.159 against the dollar, slightly arresting its recent tumble, which saw the UK currency hit 37-year lows on Wednesday.
Most companies are expected to continue operations as normal on Friday morning.
However, historic department store chain Selfridges said it would shut its doors on Friday as it led business tributes to the Queen.
It said it intends to reopen stores on Saturday with their usual opening hours.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.