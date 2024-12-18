Lorry firm founder Eddie Stobart dies aged 95

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eddie Stobart, the founder of the renowned haulage empire, has died at the age of 95.

The former boss of the Cumbria-based firm, recognisable for its green and red fleet of lorries adorned with his name, died on November 25.

Edward Pears Stobart was born in Cumbria in 1929 into a family of farmers.

He first started the operation as a small agricultural business in 1946, specialising in distributing fertiliser and completing contract work for local farms.

In 1957, he secured the first Eddie Stobart lorry, a second-hand Guy Invincible four-wheeler, which featured the now-recognisable green and red colouring.

The business continued to deliver fertiliser but expanded after being offered a contract by Imperial Chemical Industries.

The firm’s growth accelerated sharply in the 1970s and 80s after his second youngest child Edward took leadership of the group’s logistics operation.

Edward grew the business from eight lorries to a group running more than 2,700 vehicles.

However he died in 2011, aged 56, of a suspected heart attack, having ran the business for more than 30 years.

Eddie Stobart had stepped back significantly from the firm after selling most of his trading interests in 1980 to invest in an industrial warehouse near Carlisle, where he ended up retiring with his wife Nora Boyd.

The company is now branded as Stobart Group and was taken over by the Culina Group in 2021.

William Stobart, the fourth child of Eddie, is currently the deputy chief executive of Culina.