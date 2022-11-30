Loungers profits dip over costs but bosses ‘optimistic’ for Christmas trade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Café restaurant chain Loungers has revealed lower profits following the impact of soaring cost inflation and the end of government pandemic support but said it is “optimistic” about Christmas trading.

The company, which runs 175 Lounge and 35 Cosy Club sites, told shareholders on Wednesday that it has seen “positive momentum” continue over the past eight weeks.

Like-for-like sales over the financial year to November 27, are up 17.4% against pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

“Whilst there is no sign of the cost of living pressures abating, we remain optimistic looking ahead to trading over the Christmas period,” the company said.

CEO Nick Collins told the PA news agency that Christmas bookings have been positive in the run up to the key trading period.

“Christmas is one of the few times we get much visibility because we can see through Christmas bookings and it has been really positive,” he said.

“There has been no indication that customers will behave any differently and we think many will be really keen for this Christmas due to the past couple of years”.

Loungers said it has been buoyed by new openings, with the firm opening 16 sites so far this year as it remains on track to open 30 locations by April next year.

The expansion plan will see the company grow into roadside dining for the first time with plans for its new Brightside model.

There has been no indication that customers will behave any differently and we think many will be really keen for this Christmas due to the past couple of years Nick Collins CEO

Loungers has also confirmed plans to accelerate the expansion to between 32 and 34 sites in the following year.

It came as Loungers revealed that revenues increased by 19.5% to £122.3 million over the 24 weeks to October 2, compared with the same period last year.

The group’s Lounger venues “performed consistently” over the half-year with broad growth across different regions.

It added that Cosy Club venues faced “tough” comparisons against post-pandemic openings from 2021 over the summer but have performed “well” and are in a strong position heading towards Christmas.

Bosses revealed the pre-tax profits slipped to £2.8 million for the half-year from £12.8 million a year earlier despite higher sales.

The company said it was impacted by rising food and drink cost inflation, as well as higher labour costs.

Shares in Loungers were 0.5% higher at 193p.