Lowest paid Scottish Parliament staff to see wage increase to £15 per hour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Entry-level staff at the Scottish Parliament such as security guards and tour guides are to receive a £6,000 pay increase.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has secured a “landmark” £15 per hour minimum wage for the lowest-paid workers employed by the Parliament.

It heralds a “significant victory” for the union which has long campaigned for a £15 minimum wage.

Last week, thousands of civil servants across Scotland, including Scottish Parliament workers, took strike action over a 2% pay offer.

Around 1,000 workers are set to go on strike at passport offices in Glasgow, Durham, Belfast, Liverpool, London, Newport, Peterborough and Southport between April 3 and May 6.

Staff at the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will also walk out across Scotland as part of a series of rolling regional strikes on April 17 and 18.

The PCS union launched a fresh ballot to renew the strike mandate on Monday.

Ruby Gibson, the PCS industrial officer for Scotland, said: “A £15 minimum wage is a key element of the PCS pay claim. During this cost-of-living crisis, workers everywhere are struggling to survive, and this is felt most acutely by the lowest paid.

“In implementing a £15 minimum wage, the Scottish Parliament is at the forefront of this progressive move and employers everywhere should follow suit and pay a wage that provides a decent standard of living.”