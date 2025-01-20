Luxury interiors firm Sanderson cuts profit targets as sales slide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Upmarket interiors firm Sanderson Design has warned over tumbling profits amid weak demand from shoppers in January.

The company, which was awarded a royal warrant last month, said profits for the year are set to fall by more than half as a result.

Sanderson told shareholders that group sales are set to be around £101 million for the year to January, dipping from £108.6 million a year earlier.

It said this is a shortfall “of less than 5%” compared with its previous guidance.

The board remains confident in the group's future performance once trading conditions improve Sanderson statement

A “recent worsening of trading conditions” has particularly knocked brand product sales, which are due to drop by around 9% against the previous year.

The company, which sells Morris & Co, Harlequin and Sanderson products, said brand sales of wallpapers and fabrics were up 5% year-on-year in December, but slid by 13% in January as shoppers tightened their belts.

It said the “downturn in consumer confidence” was “most significant in the UK”, its largest market.

Sanderson added that it expects to finish the year to January with high levels of stock than expected because of subdued customer demand, particularly for fabric.

However, these inventory levels are due to unwind in the coming months.

It added that brand product sales have also been impacted by “softness in the contract market at the end of the year, particularly in North America”, but stressed that its pipeline of potential orders is strong.

The group said on Monday it now expects to deliver pre-tax profits of between £4 million and £4.8 million for the year to January.

This compares with a £12.2 million profit the previous year, and is below previous estimates of around £8 million.

In a statement, Sanderson said: “The group is continuing to accelerate strategic changes and focusing on efficiency and cost savings to better position the business for the current trading environment and for future growth.

“The board remains confident in the group’s future performance once trading conditions improve.”

Shares were 12% lower in early trading on Monday.