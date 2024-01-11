M&S to hand more than 9,200 workers bumper share payouts as festive sales surge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marks & Spencer has said more than 9,200 shop workers are set to get bumper payouts under a share scheme as it revealed a jump in festive sales.

The high street stalwart said employees – mostly customer service assistants – who put a typical £150 a month into its 2020 share save scheme will gain more than £10,000 when it pays out on February 1.

It comes after M&S said it starts 2024 with a “spring in our step” after sales jumped over Christmas and its food halls saw a record number of shoppers.

Like-for-like sales lifted 9.9% across its food arm, while comparable store sales were 4.8% higher in its clothing and home division in the quarter to December 30.

We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges Stuart Machin, chief executive, Marks & Spencer

Some of the gains were driven by price inflation, but M&S said food sales by volume rose around 7% and it increased prices by less than the wider market.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: “We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges.”

The group added a note of caution over the outlook: “As we enter the new year and 2024-25, expectations for economic growth remain uncertain, with consumer and geopolitical risks.

“We also face additional cost increases from higher-than-anticipated wage and business rates-related cost inflation.

“Nevertheless, the strong Christmas trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with market expectations.”

Details of the payout for workers in its share save scheme come after the group has enjoyed a resurgent performance on the stock market, boosted by strong trading under a turnaround that has been paying off.

M&S rejoined the FTSE 100 Index top tier of shares last August after a four-year hiatus thanks to big share gains.

Mr Machin said M&S plans to “up the pace” of its overhaul, ramping up its store changes and revamps, “doubling down” on measures to improve its supply chain and availability and to lower costs.

It is targeting a 1% increase in market share across both businesses.

The firm said its saw strong demand for its “Remarksable” food value ranges over Christmas, with sales up around 18%.

Across clothing and homeware, it said store sales rose 2%, while online growth reached 10.9%, adding it was left with less sale stock – down 6%.