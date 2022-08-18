Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash
The company said it is ‘considering all options to allow it to strengthen its balance sheet’ including a potential equity capital raise.
Online furniture retailer Made.com has seen its shares slip further after confirming it is weighing up the sale of shares to raise cash.
The company said it is “considering all options to allow it to strengthen its balance sheet” including a potential equity capital raise.
It came after Sky News reported on Wednesday evening that the business could raise up to £50 million in a bid to bolster its finance.
On Thursday, Made.com told shareholders: “Made continues to consider its options and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”
The firm is valued at around £36 million after a roughly 95% plunge since its £775 million float on the London Stock Exchange.
Supply chain disruption and waning customer demand has resulted in a number of profit warnings over the past year.
Last month, Made warned it would review its workforce amid efforts to slash costs as a slump in consumer spending is set to send the company tumbling to steep losses.
The group said it would look at its operational structure and headcount, as well as improvements to stock buying and warehousing to try to boost its bottom line by £10 million to £15 million.
Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.
Shares in Made moved 8% lower.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.