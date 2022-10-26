Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Made.com suspends customer orders after funding talks collapse

The furniture retailer could face insolvency if it is unable to secure millions in extra cash.

August Graham
Wednesday 26 October 2022 08:02
Online furniture retailer Made.com has been struggling for months (Tim Goode/PA)
Online furniture retailer Made.com has been struggling for months (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

Online furniture retailer Made.com will not take any new orders from customers after attempts to secure a bail-out fell flat.

Bosses said they have decided to “temporarily suspend new customer orders” to preserve value for the company’s creditors.

“This decision remains under review and a further announcement will be made as appropriate,” Made said in a statement to shareholders on Wednesday.

Just a day earlier, the company’s share price plummeted when it revealed that rescue talks had failed.

It said on Tuesday: “Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable.

Recommended

“As a result, those discussions have been terminated and the company is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or possible offers for the issued and to be issued share capital of the company.”

Shares dropped 93% on the day, and are now down 99.7% compared with where they were a year ago.

The retailer said insolvency is on the cards if another company or investor does not come to its rescue soon.

As late as last week there still appeared to be hope for the under-pressure business as a number of takeover approaches had been submitted to the board.

Made.com has been under pressure as customers tighten their belts during the cost-of-living crisis. It was also hit by problems in global supply chains.

It has recently warned that it needs to secure £70 million in funding over the next 18 months to stay alive. The business is also considering heavy staff cuts.

Two years ago Made was worth £775 million when it floated on the London Stock Exchange for the first time. Today the business is worth £2 million.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in