Maintenance workers on Elizabeth Line to stage 24-hour strike

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said staff doing essential work keeping the line running were being ‘short-changed’.

Alan Jones
Friday 03 February 2023 16:32
RMT members were being paid significantly less than similar positions across the network, the union said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Maintenance workers on London’s Elizabeth Line will stage a 24-hour strike from Friday night in a dispute over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members were being paid significantly less than similar positions across the network.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It cannot be right that maintenance staff doing essential work keeping the Elizabeth Line running are being short-changed.

“The employer must make a decent offer on pay that reflects the vital work our members perform in order to avoid future strike action.”

