Major League Soccer to be exclusively streamed on Apple TV in 10-year deal

The top-tier football league in the United States will introduce a new subscription app within the Apple TV platform.

Martyn Landi
Tuesday 14 June 2022 17:00
Undated handout photo issued by Apple of the Apple TV 4K which has been unveiled, which will support better quality 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) on the streaming box for the first time.
Undated handout photo issued by Apple of the Apple TV 4K which has been unveiled, which will support better quality 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) on the streaming box for the first time.
(PA Media)

Major League Soccer (MLS), the top-tier football division in the United States, is to stream every game from the league through Apple TV as part of a new 10-year deal with the tech giant.

From 2023, all MLS games will be exclusively available on a new subscription-based MLS streaming service that will only be available via the Apple TV platform around the world.

Apple said those who subscribe to its own Apple TV+ service would be able to access a selection of MLS and other matches at no additional cost, while some matches will also be made available for free to all.

It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch.

Eddie Cue, Apple's vice president of services

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of services, said.

Recommended

“It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch.

“We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favourite club.”

The new service will also feature a weekly highlights show and other programming.

Further details, including pricing, will be announced in the coming months, it was confirmed.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said: “Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans.

“Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in