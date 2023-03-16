Majority of schools closed their doors to some pupils during teacher strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The majority of schools in England closed their doors to some pupils during teacher strikes, data has shown.

Tens of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) took part in two consecutive days of strike action across England on Wednesday and Thursday in a long-running dispute over pay.

It meant parents were having to make arrangements to look after their children, as most schools were either fully or partially closed to students.

The Department for Education said 47% of the 16,100 state-funded schools known about were fully open on Wednesday, while 47% were open but restricting attendance and 6% closed.

On Thursday, 46% of 16,200 schools were estimated to be fully open, with 47% open but restricting attendance and 6% closed.

The data showed London was the most affected region of the country, with 18% and 17% of schools fully closed on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, while just 18% were fully open in the capital on both days.

Meanwhile, just 14% of secondary schools were fully open on Thursday, compared to 53% of primary schools and 31% of special schools.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan first invited the NEU to formal talks on teachers’ pay three weeks ago on the condition that the union’s planned strikes were cancelled.

But the NEU refused to suspend strike action in England until Ms Keegan makes a pay offer that could end the dispute.