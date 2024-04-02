Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manufacturing sector breaks downturn for first time in 20 months

The consumer goods sector and domestic markets helped manufacturers last month.

August Graham
Tuesday 02 April 2024 10:18
The manufacturing sector recorded growth last month (Yui Mok/PA)
The manufacturing sector recorded growth last month (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in March for the first time in 20 months as companies took in new orders and output increased.

Figures from the S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey hit 50.3 in March, rising from 47.5 in February.

The score was slightly better than the 49.9 that economists had forecast according to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Any score above 50 is considered to show that the sector is growing, and this is the first time since July 2022 that the PMI rose above that level.

“The end of the first quarter saw UK manufacturing recover from its recent doldrums,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Production and new orders returned to growth, albeit only hesitantly, following year-long downturns, with the main thrust of the expansion coming from stronger domestic demand.”

The survey found that there was still a “weak” trend in new export orders.

Demand from overseas might have fallen at the slowest rate since last April, but it is still the 26th month it has contracted.

Production increased for the first time since February 2023, the survey said, helped by the consumer goods sector which offset downturns elsewhere.

Customers were starting to restock their shelves, the survey said.

“The upturn in demand also led to improved confidence among manufacturers, with positive sentiment hitting an 11-month high,” Mr Dobson said.

“Some 58% of companies expect their output to rise over the coming year.

“We’re also seeing signs of stabilisations in employment and purchasing activity alongside a move towards lowering safety stocks, all signs that manufacturers are tentatively optimistic about the road ahead.

“Potential blockers remain such as continued weak export performance and supply chain stresses, with the neighbouring EU market the main drag on overseas demand and the Red Sea crisis still impacting supply chains.

“Signs from the survey that the impact of both of these factors is easing is therefore welcome news.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in