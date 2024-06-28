Marks & Spencer to launch new clothing repair service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marks & Spencer is to launch a clothing repair service for the first time.

The retail giant has said it will offer alterations and repairs to customers from August, amid increased demand for sustainable fashion and reuse.

It has partnered with Sojo, a specialist repair and tailoring business founded in 2021, to launch the service through its website.

Customers will be able to book services through the M&S Fixed by Sojo online hub, ranging from zip replacements to knitwear mending.

Repairs will start from £5 and allow M&S clothes to be sent off, repaired and returned to customers within 10 days, the retailer said.

Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S, said: “At M&S, exceptional quality products are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure that all our clothes are too good to waste.

“Through the launch of our repair service, we’re making it even easier for customers to give their clothes another life, whether they are using our new repair service or long-standing clothes recycling scheme.”

Josephine Phillips, founder and chief executive officer of Sojo, said: “It has always been a core mission of ours at Sojo to make repairing clothes mainstream and to extend the life of as many garments as possible.

“I’m so excited that M&S has chosen to launch a repair service with us at Sojo as it’s an incredibly big step towards that mission.

“As a brand that has remained a firm constant in almost every household and wardrobe in Britain, this partnership with truly bring easy, accessible and convenient repairs to the masses.”